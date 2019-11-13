Several players for the Clopton-Elsberry IndianHawks have been named to the all-conference team of the Eastern Missouri Conference.
On the first team offense, senior Shawn Yates was selected as quarterback and senior Kyle Martin was selected as wide receiver.
Juniors Riley Walker and Jake Wolanski were picked for the offensive line on the second all-conference team. Junior Zakk Eivens was chosen as the second team’s wingback/flanker.
Eivens also earned a spot on the first team defense, as a defensive end. Senior Maleek McPike was chosen as a defensive back on the second team.
Martin was also chosen as first team place kicker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.