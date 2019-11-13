COLUMBIA – Clopton cross-country’s appearance in state competition Saturday offered a capstone for a successful season, per team coach Shannon Willis.
“These athletes showed up all year putting in the work with no complaint. They are such a family and it shows in everything they do. I’m really proud of all they’ve accomplished this year and can’t wait for next year,” Willis said.
Clopton’s five-runner contingent in the women’s 5,000 meter came in 14th out of 15 ranked teams. Their fastest time was produced by senior Tricia Luke, who finished in 89th (24:12.4) followed closely by junior Taylor Akers, who came in 91st (24:13.8).
Junior Kari Leake came in 140th (27:07.8), followed by Kendall Smith (152nd, 28:45.1) and Macy Weitkamp (155th, 29:50.4).
Blue Eye High School took both the highest team score and the silver and gold for individual runners.
On the men’s side Hunter Burt, Clopton’s sole qualifier, came in 90th out of 171 runners (19:03.5). The best performance came in from a junior from the Fulton School (16:39.7).
