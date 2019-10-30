BOWLING GREEN – As their season reached its end, cross-country runners from around the region — including representatives of Clopton — flocked to the Pike County Fairgrounds for the Bowling Green Invitational cross-country meet.
In the crowded, nearly 100-runner field for the varsity boys 5,000 meter freshman Hunter Burt turned in the best performance for Clopton, coming in 73rd (19:37.59).
He was followed by junior Daniel Harvey (137th, 21:58.71), sophomore Dylan Horstmeier (22:28.08, 146th) and senior Dylan Smith (152nd, 23:07.21).
Father Tolton High School of Columbia, Mo., turned in the highest score for the boys 5,000 overall, followed by Bowling Green and then St. Charles.
For the varsity girls 5,000 senior Patricia Luke led the way for Clopton, finishing 23:18.19 and placing 59th.
Following Luke junior Taylor Akers came in 82nd (24:05.91), junior Kari Leake came in 115th (26:59.10), sophomore Kendall Smith came in 128th (28:39.36) and sophomore Macy Weitkamp came in 133rd (30:18.75).
Father Tolton also led on the girls side, with Bowling Green and St. Charles swapping the second and third place positions. Clopton had enough runners to register a team score on the girls side, coming in 17th as a team.
