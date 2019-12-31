Moberly, Mo. – The competition between the California boys teamat the Moberly Holiday shootout Saturday, Dec. 28 and Clopton was tight, ending 88-84 in overtime. The game was close throughout, with Clopton actually leading 50-49 at the end of the third quarter.
Clopton boys Head Coach Tony Francis said this weekend that he thought the game was winnable, writing that the team “didn’t play near our capabilities”.
Per Francis, three players set career records in the game: Zakk Eivin, who scored 35 points; Riley Walker, who snatched 14 rebounds; and Kennon Watts, who made seven blocks.
“The thing I like the most is each of the three young men could care less about their stats due to the fact that the team is more important, and we did not come away with the victory,” Francis said.
Francis added that the team had “hit a roadblock” in its last two games.
“As their coach, it is my responsibility to provide the path that allows them to play at an entirely different level than they are accustomed to. This is the challenge and I look forward to to watching them embrace a new set of standards!,” Francis wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.