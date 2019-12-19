CLOPTON – Clopton boys basketball had a pair of victories last week, but head coach Tony Francis thinks the team has room to improve.
I feel we have shown a glimpse of what we are capable of in only one game. As their coach, I take full responsibility for this,” Francis said. “Presently we have five players averaging between seven to fourteen points per game and we aren’t even close to running our offenses as efficiently as possible.”
Clopton beat Canton 60-48 Tuesday and Elsberry 52-29 Thursday.
Clopton’s offensive efforts against Canton were relatively evenly divided: 14 points for Maleek McPike, 12 points for Daniel Harvey, 11 for Zakk Eivens and 8 for Kennon Watts.
Against Elsberry, McPike scored 17 points and had ten rebounds, his first double-double this season. Shawn Yates had 13 points and made six rebounds.
“The encouraging stat at the offensive end thus far, is 62 percent of our made field goals have an assist, which indicates we are sharing the ball better than last season,” Francis said.
“Our defensive communication is lacking at this point and that is something we control. Once we can get all five guys communicating in our team defensive schemes, I think that will also allow a more efficient offense as well,” Francis added.
