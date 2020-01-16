CLOPTON – A pair of close losses — first to Winfield, 54-45, and then to Wright City, 55-52 — left the home team for the Clopton Invitational Tournament with a fourth-place finish.
“We are a senior laden, veteran team that is not playing with confidence or basketball savvy. We continue to show flashes of brilliance, but are inconsistent, especially at the defensive end of the court,” coach Tony Francis said about the team’s performance at the tournament.”
In the back-andforth, down-to-the-wire match-up for third place against Wright City, Zakk Eivins led the team with 13 points, followed by Maleek McPike (11) and Daniel Harvey (10).
