BOWLING GREEN – A come-from-behind victory over Winfield Saturday, Feb. 1, gave Clopton its first place finish in last week’s Bowling Green tournament.
Clopton trailed 13-12 at the end of the first quarter and 23-19 at the half, but managed to pull away for a final score of 50-38.
Daniel Harvey led the team in scoring against Winfield, putting up 18 points. It was made possible by a strong performance on the free-throw line, where Harvey shot 12 for 12.
He was followed offensively by Zakk Eivens, with 13 points, and Maleek McPike with 9.
McPike had 14 rebounds.
“It goes without saying how much of an honor it is to win this prestigious tournament. We still have a lot of work to do and by no means does this past week define our season. I do believe it validates the hard work our young men have put in over the course of the last year and hopefully gives them some confidence. We have an important three weeks left in our regular season, against some very tough opponents. It is imperative we continue finding ways to improve,” Head Coach Tony Francis said.
Earlier in the week Clopton beat first-seeded Van Far 63-58 Thursday, Jan. 30 and North Callaway Tuesday 47-28. Clopton had come into the tournament seeded fourth.
