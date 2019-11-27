Louisiana High School recognized its softball players, football players and cheerleaders at an award ceremony last Wednesday, Nov. 20.
During the ceremony, each coach reflected on their squad’s season.
Cheerleading: “We improved so much this year from last,” Coach Amanda DePriest said. “I really appreciated working with each and every one of you. Probably the best season I’ve had yet.”
Softball: “Our year did not end the way we wanted it to, but we have improved tremendously as a program,” Coach Kelsea Dorsey said. “I’m so proud of each and every one of you.”
Football: “As far as a summary of our season: it kind of felt like a episode of survivor, with a different person voted off each week,” Coach Joe Calhoun said. “As coaches we’re competitive — we want to win. We know that that’s not always going to happen... Its not always about the wins — hopefully our guidance gives them something they can hold on to for the rest of their lives.”
