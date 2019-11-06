BRENTWOOD, MO. – Nothing got past the Brentwood Eagles during their Friday night game against Louisiana.
Louisiana had pushed up and down Brentwood’s field before this season — their away game against the Eagles had ended in a 41-20 loss in September.
Their second appearance proved even more punishing: a 41-0 win for Brentwood.
The Brentwood offense was unrelenting, ending the first quarter 16-0, and only building from there.
There were bright spots for the Bulldogs — a promising drive in the fourth quarter, for instance, seemed ready to threaten Brentwood. The drive failed on the Brentwood ten, when the ball was turned over on downs.
Brentwood will go on to play Harrisburg, which beat Paris 31-24 last week.
