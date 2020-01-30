LOUISIANA – Each of Louisiana’s three swimmers at the school’s Tuesday, Jan. 21 home meet against Hannibal achieved a personal best in one of the events they participated in.
Shayla Hopkins came second in each of the two events she competed in, the 50-meter freestyle (30.11) and the 100-meter breast stroke (1:29.39). Her time in the freestyle was her best of the season.
Teagan Carrington shaved almost a second off her 50-meter freestyle (38.83). She also competed in the 100-meter breast stroke (1:46.69), coming in sixth.
Krimson Lee came fourth in the hundred-meter back stroke (1:46.16), shaving 1.86 seconds after her next-best time in the event. In the 50-meter freestyle (39.50) she came in sixth.
