To schedule a ride in Pike County call the OATS office at 800-654-6287, option 4.
To Hannibal: Every Thursday
To Louisiana: Wednesday, Sept. 25
To Bowling Green from Bowling Green and Curryville: Tuesday Mornings
To Bowling Green from Louisiana, Clarksville and Paynesville: Tuesday Afternoons
*Fares may apply
OATS Transit will be closed, and most regular routes will not be running on Monday, Sept. 2, for Labour Day.
OATS Transit provides transportation for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens.
For more information about how to ride, please www.oatstransit.org, and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule and fares for each county.
