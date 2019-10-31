BOWLING GREEN—Children were lined up from one end of the park to the other receiving thrills and chills, as well as mounds of candy and other tasty treats at this year’s Safe Trick or Treat event.
The streets leading up to the park were choked with vehicles disgorging children and adults in some fairly spectacular costumes. Small princesses and super heroes were visible as far as the eye could see.
Several of the vendors who had set up in the park Friday evening were amazed at the number of people who showed up for the annual Trick or Treat in the Park Event. The Bowling Green Fire Department went through all 200 of the hotdogs they brought to cook at the event, said Fire Chief Adam Mitalovich. He said for next year, the event planners should look into better traffic control, and provide directions to help people get parked safely, so they could make it to the park without any undo concern.
But for those who made to the park, there were smiles everywhere, as well as a few tears from some of the youngest attendees who were either tired or scared of some of the costumes or possibly the huge size of the crowd. Strollers and wagon s were employed by parents and grandparents to wheel the smallest of the children through the park.
Sandra Morrison, dressed as a clown to represent her doctor’s medical group, said this was her third year at this event. This year, she was happy to be giving out candy and greeting all the little ones in costume, giving them high-fives. She complemented every child that came along the park path. The event started at 5:30 p.m., and at 6 p.m., she said, the line was still clear back to the assisted care facility two blocks away on S. St. Charles Street from the park’s parking lot. And still the crowds kept coming.
“This is the busiest I’ve seen it ever,” Morrison added, surveying the long line of children snaking its way through the park.
She thought the event would keep going until the crowd died down or vendors would start to running out of candy.
Most thought it was the good weather that brought out the crowds for the evening’s festivities. Although a touch on the cool side, it did not deter anyone from enjoying the park and having a blast. There was a haunted house, which drew a huge line. And a full-sized stagecoach decked out as a hearse adorned with skeletal drivers and pulled by skeletal horses set up by Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes.
Groups and businesses from all over the city and Pike County had set up in the park for this event.
One family, the Davis’, were in line for the haunted house. Samantha Davis brought her three children and two family friends to enjoy the park and the Safe Trick or Treat event.
“I feel this gets bigger every year,” said Ariel Pitzer with Ap Photography studio. They are going to be doing free photos on Halloween at their studio for anyone that wants a photo of themselves in costume.
They are going to have food available, as well.
A scarecrow and a witch—shades of “The Wizard of Oz” —Jana Munford and Kim Powermaster with Abels Quick Shop, were at the far end of the park happily handing out candy. There were a lot of pleases and thank you’s being offered by the children. Jana said she knew there would be a big crowd for this event. Kim said she was just cold, wrapping herself in her witches’ cape.
Emily Woodall, a teacher at Bowling Green High School, was greeting the little children with her witches’ cat and patented, “Hello little one.”
Lori Cox with Midwest Construction Cleaning set up her booth with the help of her husband, Dennis. She has attended the event for the last four years. She said this was the biggest crowd ever.
At about 8:30, the crowds had started to taper off, and some of the vendors began to pack up and head home after a successful event. By morning, only some candy wrappers were left as evidence of the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.