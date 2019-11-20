CLARKSVILLE – Yet another new dining establishment was formally welcomed to Clarksville this weekend: the scenically perched Clarksville Riverview Restaurant.
The establishment has been operating about a month, opening its doors to the public Applefest weekend. Members of the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce and restaurant staff gathered Sunday, Nov. 17 for a formal ribbon-cutting.
The building, located on a crest of a hill just north of downtown, offers a sweeping view of the Mississippi from its large, eastern windows. Its been site of fine dining for more than a half-century, thought its been vacant for about a decade. As the Duvall restaurant, it had been part of a cluster of enterprises — a gas station, motel and the Clarksville sky-lift — powering the town’s economy.
Reagan and Kelly Skaggs of Elsberry, Mo. have restored the building, preserving some of its old features, including the bar area, featuring little, plaid-pattern swivel seats.
The idea of starting back up the restaurant came about around two years ago, according to Reagan Skaggs, and it took ten months to get the building anywhere close to opening — and, Reagan said, laughing “a lot of money.”
“We were just wanting to bring a restaurant to this community, because it had been gone for so long. [We wanted] to bring more business to the community, because my husband’s from here,” Skaggs said.
Reagan Skaggs’s father owned Vickie’s Place, a restaurant in Elsberry.
“I always wanted to own a restaurant, and do the sort of down-home-cooking that he had,” Reagan Skaggs said. “I just wanted cooking like we had — not anything fancy, but I wanted a little bit better than diner food.”
The restaurant is well-positioned to capture traffic coming up and down Rte. 79. Reagan Skaggs said she and her husband had lots of friends in the county, and hoped for their support and patronage as the operation got off the ground.
“We always have something open. It might be slow, but eventually it’ll be all right,” Reagan Skaggs said. “Sometimes you’ve got to weather the storm, take the good with the bad.”
The Skaggs have also bought the closed-down motel just south of the restaurant. Reagan said a few rooms might open over the winter, with a full opening in the spring. They plan to open the bar, in the bottom floor of the new building, in a little over a week.
