Emergencies happen. It could be a tornado, house fire, flood, or terrorist attack. No one wants to think about accidents or disasters. But being prepared for an emergency can help protect your family. The whole point of emergency preparation is to do as much as possible before an emergency happens. And you can be prepared in less than an hour with just three simple steps.
At home, school, work, and even in our cars, you need to know what to do in an emergency and where to go. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has developed a program called Ready in 3. Ready in 3 is an easy way to learn how to prepare for an emergency.
Ready in 3 includes three steps.
1. Create a plan for you, your family, and your business.
2. Prepare a kit for home, car, and work.
3. Listen for information about what to do and where to go during an actual emergency.
Step 1: Create a plan Develop an emergency plan for you and your family. Your family might not be together when an emergency happens. That's why it is important to have a plan in place. Talk about how you will reach each other in different situations. You might think about a couple of different plans. Consider contacting the same friend or family member by phone or e-mail. Think about making an out-of-town family member or friend the contact. Make plans for two situations: staying home or leaving. You should be prepared to stay in one place (like your house) or to evacuate. Deciding whether it is best to stay or go depends on the type of emergency.
Step 2: Prepare an emergency kit If an emergency happens, you might not be able to get food or water for days or weeks, and your electricity may not be working. Try to have three days' worth of food and fresh water for each person in your plan. You should have one gallon of water for each person for each day. But food and water aren't the only things you need to have on hand. The following items should be a part of your emergency kit. The kit should be kept in a container that can be easily carried in case you have to leave home. You could use a large bag, plastic container, or a trash can with a lid.
Emergency kit basic supplies: water and canned or dried food, Battery-powered radio and weather radio, flashlight, extra batteries for the radio and flashlight, prescription medicine, First-aid kit
Step 3: Listen for information It is important to stay calm in an emergency. Get as much information about the situation as possible. Many of us rely on TV, the radio, or the Internet for news. But some emergencies might knock out the electricity. Make sure to have a battery-powered radio with extra batteries. City, county, and state officials have developed emergency plans. During an emergency, it is important to follow their instructions and advice. They will provide you with the latest information.
Pat yourself on the back - and stay alert You've talked to your family and friends. Your plan is in place. Your emergency supply kit is stocked and ready. Be proud of the fact that you've taken the right steps to keep yourself and your family as safe as possible.
The final step is to remain alert. Review your plan regularly. Be sure to check your food, water, and medical supplies so that they stay fresh. Remember - emergencies can affect anyone. But by being Ready in 3, you've made the decision to take an active role in your safety and the safety of the ones you love.
For more information or a more detailed emergency kit checklist, contact your local Pike County Health Department at 573-324-2111 or at pikecountyhealth.org, or the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at 573-526-4768 or at health.mo.gov.
