A Pike County man played a huge role in America’s first impeachment of a president — a case with parallels in the 2020 effort to oust the commander-in-chief.
Missouri U.S. Sen. John Brooks Henderson of Louisiana was one of only seven Republicans who voted to acquit Democrat President Andrew Johnson in 1868. James Grimes of Iowa and Lyman Trumbull of Illinois also were among the group.
The decision came at a steep political price for Henderson. But if he had regrets, there was never a mention. Henderson stood firmly by the Constitution, even though he appeared at times to be torn about the situation at hand.
“The best of us hesitate sometimes as to what is our duty under a given state of circumstances,” he explained. “Whatever hesitancy I may have had resulted from the deliberation of a few moments in reference to my duty to constituents who were supposed to differ with me on a question of great political concern, and out of regard for what I was assured was their will.”
And, like most good politicians, the senator could look ahead as well as behind.
“I do not say that the president is void of offense,” Henderson said. “But I have said, and now repeat it with emphasis, that in my judgment a cool and deliberate future will not fail to look with amazement on this extraordinary proceeding, as it is now presented to us, and the legal and discriminating minds of the world would visit with deserved condemnation a judgment of conviction on any one of the articles (of impeachment) now pending.”
Johnson squabbled with Congress almost from the moment Abraham Lincoln’s assassination elevated him to the presidency in April 1865. Trump’s opponents have been accused of conspiring against him since he won the office in 2016.
After the fall elections in 1866, Republicans had veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate, and they took every opportunity to put roadblocks in Johnson’s way.
Johnson was a Democrat and a Southerner, but had been highly critical of states that seceded. After the war, however, he continued Lincoln’s policy against retribution. That angered many revenge-seeking radicals of both parties, and they took steps to limit Johnson’s efforts in order to keep power in their own hands.
The tipping point came in 1867, when Congress passed the Tenure of Office Act, a constitutionally-questionable edict which required Johnson to get permission before removing any Senate-approved officeholder. The action was passed over Johnson’s veto to keep Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, a holdover from Lincoln’s administration, from being canned.
Johnson defiantly tried to replace Stanton with war hero Ulysses Grant, who declined the appointment. The President gave Stanton the boot on Feb. 21, 1868, and tried to fill the post with Adjutant General Lorenzo Thomas.
Three days later, the House voted 126 to 47 to impeach. One of the affirmative votes came from Pike County’s Republican Congressman, George Washington Anderson, a Louisiana lawyer and a native of Tennessee – the President’s home state.
When told of the vote, Johnson responded “Let them impeach, and be damned.” Eleven articles were drafted, with eight addressing Johnson’s alleged violation of the Tenure of Office Act. One charged that he had ignored another law.
The final two accused Johnson of challenging the authority of Congress and making “certain intemperate, inflammatory, and scandalous harangues” against legislators and uttering “loud threats and bitter menaces” against them and the law – modern parallels made against Trump by some detractors.
Johnson’s defenders said the act was an unconstitutional restriction of executive powers – another claim heard in the case today – and that it didn’t apply to Stanton because he had been appointed by Lincoln. Henderson said he was “called to pass judgment on what (Johnson) has done, not on what he claims a right to do.”
“We must not convict men in this country for entertaining false notions of politics, morals or religion,” he continued. “It is often difficult to determine who is right and who is wrong.”
Henderson harkened to the Civil War when warning his colleagues that it was imprudent to rush into a hasty decision concerning such a momentous political action. Again, it’s a similar charge made by Trump defenders.
“The late rebellion shows how unreasonable, how insane and foolish, large and overwhelming majorities may become,” he said. “And in this condition, they are intolerant of moderation, and even of common sense.”
Those who could not resist the mob mentality and did not “proclaim the right at the risk of personal sacrifice cannot expect to promote the great cause of truth” and have “no business whatever” of being in the Senate, Henderson proclaimed.
Unfortunately, too many in Washington ignored the senator’s words. Impeachment fever was running rampant, and there would be no cure for 11 weeks.
Editor’s Note: This story is part one of a series written by award-winning journalist, author and public relations professional Brent Engel of Louisiana.
