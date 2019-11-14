Local schools hosted veterans and other guests for meals and assemblies in honor of Veterans Day. Below are excerpts from remarks prepared for the occasion of the Louisiana Middle School Veterans Day Assembly.
Darin Keim, invited speaker, Louisiana Middle School: Keim is a 1989 graduate from Louisiana High School who served in the Army from 1989 through 1993, fighting in Operation Desert Strom. He earned an Army Good Conduct Medal, three Army Achievement Medals, and an Army Commendation Medal.
"Thank a veteran every day. You will all be adults before you know it. Some of you, over here, will get to vote in the next election. You’ll get to choose the direction of your country. While we will not discuss politics this morning, we do ask that you guys learn the workings of your government: know why things happen, know how things happen, know why laws are created, know why things are done.
We fought for these rights. To thank us every day, vote in every election. Become active in your government. Volunteer your time. Perform jury duty. Be a volunteer firefighter. Help a friend with their homework. Be a foster parent, or a Big Brother, Big Sister. Sit with a kid in the lunchroom that doesn’t have anybody sitting with them.
Be a good citizen. And please, at the very least, consider serving your great nation in uniform."
Will Chidster, writing contest winner: Entrants were asked to write a letter or poem expressing their appreciation for veterans.
"I appreciate veterans because they sacrificed their lives for us to have freedom. They could have not chosen to do that. If they had not chosen to do that, we wouldn’t be where we are today....
I’m grateful for the ladies and men who sacrificed their lives for us to have freedom. They know that they might not come back home and see their families again. I hope that people deployed right now are able to come back home to their families."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.