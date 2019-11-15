Clopton FFA hosted the district’s Veterans Day commemoration Friday, Nov. 8 and explained the meaning of the arrangement in the center of the gymnasium, including a “soldier’s cross” — a rifle set in a pair of worn boots and crowned with helmet. Todd Wilson delivered a Veterans Day message, walking students through his entrance into the Coast Guard. Photos by Adam Thorp.

Send questions and comments to athorp@pikecountynews.com.

Recommended for you