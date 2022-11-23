Mrs. Yolanda “Yo” Gray, 71, of Louisiana, Mo., died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Louisiana, Mo. Services were at noon, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo.
Burial was at the Centenary Cemetery near Saverton, Mo. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until noon, Thursday, Nov. 17 at the funeral home.
Yolanda was born on Dec. 9, 1950, in Hannibal, Mo., to Douglas and Vera Locke Cox. She was married to Orval “Joe” Gray on June 21, 1969. He died earlier on July 22, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Chris Gray (Elaine) of Louisiana, Mo., and Cary Gray (Annie) of St. Peters, Mo., and a daughter Courtney Janes (Jason) of Palmyra, Mo., four grandchildren, Brendan Gray of St. Charles, Mo., Jocelyn Gray of Louisiana, Mo., and Jackson Janes and Jonas Janes of Palmyra, Mo., two brothers Douglas Cox of Hannibal, Mo., Joe Cox of Perry, IL, and two sisters Sharon Lamberson and Pandy Neff of Hannibal, Mo.
Yolanda was a homemaker, wife, mother, and grammy. She cared deeply for her family. Yolanda enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Blues. She was an avid reader and loved cooking for her family. She loved camping, thrifting, and going on scenic drives. Most of all, she cherished her family and the moments spent together. She was a Baptist by faith. Yolanda will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers were Jamie Barnes, Craig Barnes, Roydon Cox, Shawn Lamberson, Conn Lamberson, and Truman Lamberson.
Memorial contributions may be made to John Cotton Memorial Animal Shelter in Louisiana, Mo., James E. Cancer Center of Hannibal, Mo., or the donor’s choice.
