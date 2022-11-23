Yolanda ‘Yo’ Gray

Mrs. Yolanda “Yo” Gray, 71, of Louisiana, Mo., died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Louisiana, Mo.  Services were at noon, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo.

Burial was at the Centenary Cemetery near Saverton, Mo. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until noon, Thursday, Nov. 17 at the funeral home.

