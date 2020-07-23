William Loren Swarnes, 77, of Bunnell, Fla., formerly of Bowling Green, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Palm Coast, Fla.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Services will be at noon at the funeral home with Dr. Bill Maupin officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, Mo.
William was born May 10, 1943 in Clarksville, Mo., to Loren and Mildred Taylor Swarnes. He was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Rice on July 4, 1967, at the Clarksville Methodist Church. She survives.
Also surviving are sons, John Swarnes (Lisa), Dustin Swarnes (Danielle), and Meril Taylor (Galina); grandchildren Rachel Sims (Tyler), Isaac Swarnes, Noah Swarnes, Lydia Swarnes, Gabrielle Martin, Elannah Swarnes, and Masha Taylor; foster grandson Hiromi Valerio; two great-grandchildren; brothers Charles Taylor (Wanda), Deter (Robin) Swarnes, and Fred Swarnes; sisters Marie Hernandez (Leonard), and Virginia Henderson (John); and sister-in-law Sayan Taylor.
His brothers, Robert Taylor and Loren Swarnes; and sisters Gail Griffin and Cindy DaPron, all died earlier.
William was born and raised in Clarksville, Mo., graduating from Clopton High School. After high school, William worked in the uranium mines in Colorado. In 1962, he left and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. William was very proud of his service and served one combat tour in Vietnam. Upon being honorably discharged, William came back to Clarksville and worked for local farmers. In 1970, through the GI Bill, he went through truck driving school in Indianapolis. He later worked for Wetterau Foods in Mexico, Missouri for 10 years, and Witte Brothers Trucking in Troy, Mo. Nearing retirement, William went to work at Dyno Nobel in Pittsfield, Ill., until his retirement. In 2012, William and Barbara moved to Bunnell, Fla., to enjoy retirement.
William was VFW Commander of the No. 5553 from 2010-2012. William enjoyed canoeing, fishing, and watching Westerns on TV. One of his favorite things to do was to play Santa for nursing homes, local churches and other non-profit organizations.
Pallbearers will be Mike Wojick, Isaac Swarnes, Noah Swarnes, Mike Cole, Jeff Miller, and Brad Sparks. Honorary pallbearers will be Howard Grimmett, Gary Hendrix, Randy Crow, and John Kirkpatrick.
Memorials may be made to VFW No. 5553 or Stuart F. Meyer Hospice Home in Palm Coast, Fla.
Online condolences may be made at www.bibbveach.com.
