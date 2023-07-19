William Lindsay

William “Trae” Lindsay, 58, of Bowling Green, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Cremation rites are under the direction of Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory of Bowling Green.
Trae was born July 20,1964 in Louisiana, Mo., to Mary and Jerry Lindsay.
Trae now joins his father in Heaven.
Surviving are his mother, Mary Lindsay of Bowling Green; two brothers, Sam and Jeff Lindsay; his significant other, Leslie Meyers of St. Louis; and 5 daughters: Jessica Bauman of New London, Fancy Lindsay Turnbaugh of Bowling Green, Mercedes Lindsay of St Louis, Harli McPike of Warrenton, and Destiny Lindsay of St Louis. Also surviving is Kenneth Turnbaugh, the son he always wanted; and three granddaughters and six grandsons.
Trae enjoyed being outdoors and was a hard worker. He was a concrete finisher for many years and worked as a hardscaper for many years after. If Trae wasn’t working you could find him at the farm on a tractor. He loved to fish and aggravate his grandchildren. Trae was always willing to help someone out. He found a use for just about everything and never threw anything away. He was always full of words of wisdom, whether you wanted it or not.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Trae at the Bowling Green Reservoir on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at 5 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory.
