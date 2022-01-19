William Kenneth Mallory

William Kenneth “Bill” Mallory, 101, of Bowling Green, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Services for Mallory were held Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the First Christian Church of Bowling Green with Rev. Bruce Moeller officiating. Burial was in Green Lawn Cemetery. Visitation was Friday, Jan. 14, from 3 – 7 p.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory in Bowling Green.
Bill was born March 14, 1920 in Clark, Mo., to John William and Eva Matthews Mallory. He was united in marriage to Rheba Gibbs on Dec. 1, 1946. She died earlier on June 23, 1999.
Bill grew up in Clark, Mo., on the family farm and attended Clark Schools. He graduated high school in 1938, then attended two years at Moberly Junior College, and the University of Missouri. When WWII erupted, Bill joined the Army/Air Corp in 1942. He completed flying missions out of Italy, serving as a tail gunner, bombing over Germany, Czechoslovakia, and Yugoslavia. After returning from the war, Bill returned to the University of Missouri, and completed hid degree in agricultural science. He met and married Rheba Gibbs. Three children were born to this union.
Bill worked in Carrolton and Troy, Mo., with the University Extension, teaching veterans for 11 years. Once that program ended, Bill needed to decide what his next adventure in life was going to be. He returned to the University of Missouri and earned his education degree. Soon after, Bill began teaching at Bowling Green R-I school for the 1961-1962 school year. Although Bill retired in 1989, he is well-remembered, and his presence will forever grace the halls of Bowling Green High School. Mallory touched many lives and made an impact on many students with his caring heart and nature.
Bill was involved in many community organizations, including the Lions Club, Masons, Shriners, VFW, the Retired Ag Teacher’s Association, Pike County Fair Board, Pike County Pork Producers, and MSTA (Missouri State Teacher’s Association). He has also carried the title of Bowling Green Citizen of the Year, as well as receiving the Honorary American Farmer Degree.
Bill enjoyed gardening, especially growing tomatoes, sweet corn, and strawberries. Later in life, he also enjoyed growing flowers. He would take his golf cart out to his garden, just to watch it grow. Bill would find places around the house to plant flowers. He also enjoyed fishing, and his family fishing trips to Bennett Springs were some of his favorite memories. Bill like watching people work. He also enjoyed watching sports on TV, along with veterinary shows with Dr. Pol. Although he didn’t like to travel much, Bill and Rheba did make a trip back to England in 1991 to visit Valley Wales and London.
Bill is survived by sons Doug Mallory (Ruth) of Paris, Mo., Greg Mallory (Carey) of Orland Park, Ill., and Jerry Mallory of Orland Park, Ill.; grandchildren Paige Mallory, Daniel (Meagan) Mallory, and Patrick Mallory (Tina Bacon); 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Troyer of Centralia, Mo.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family; not to mention a community that loves him.
His parents; wife, Rheba; sister, Dessie Aufdembrink; and brothers-in-law, Jack Troyer and Ben Aufdembrink, all died earlier.
Pallbearers were Patrick Mallory, Daniel Mallory, Mike Troyer, John Troyer, Don St. Clair, and Brock Bailey.
Memorials may be made to the BGHS Bill Mallory Ag Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.bibbveach.com.
