William Edward “Hoss” Thomas, 75, of Paris, Mo., and formerly of Louisiana, died May 27, 2023, at the Moberly Regional Medical Center in Moberly. Services and firefighter honors were held at noon, Monday, June 5, 2023, with Pastor Bill Hobbs officiating at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. Burial followed in Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home.

Hoss was born Nov. 23, 1947, in Iola, Kan., the son of William and Evelynn Ledford Thomas, and in 1968 graduated school in Festus, Mo. On Nov. 30, 1968, he married Mary Lawrence and together they had three children. He later married Christina Spangler on March 31, 1994 until May 5, 2022.

