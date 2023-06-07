William Edward “Hoss” Thomas, 75, of Paris, Mo., and formerly of Louisiana, died May 27, 2023, at the Moberly Regional Medical Center in Moberly. Services and firefighter honors were held at noon, Monday, June 5, 2023, with Pastor Bill Hobbs officiating at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. Burial followed in Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home.
Hoss was born Nov. 23, 1947, in Iola, Kan., the son of William and Evelynn Ledford Thomas, and in 1968 graduated school in Festus, Mo. On Nov. 30, 1968, he married Mary Lawrence and together they had three children. He later married Christina Spangler on March 31, 1994 until May 5, 2022.
Hoss obtained a degree in auto mechanics from Bailey Tech Center based in St. Louis. He was a cub scout and boy scout leader for many years. He served as an engineer/firefighter for the Louisiana Fire Department, and as a fire chief for the Buffalo Township Fire Protection District. He played Smokey the Bear for many years, teaching area youth the importance of fire safety.
He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge in Louisiana. He drove a school bus as well as a semi-truck for many years. He enjoyed being a mechanic, racing, attending flea markets, fishing and derbies.
Hoss is survived by his children, Joe Thomas (Liz) of Bowling Green, Scott Thomas (Jamie) of Bowling Green, and Tina Green (Bobby) of Louisiana; step-children Amiee Peery (Joe) of Mexico, Mo., T.C. Kinkade (Dawn) of Waverly, Ill., Ben Kinkade (Tammie) of Paris, Mo.; many grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; siblings, Sharon Kersten (Glen) and Doug Thomas (Penny).
His parents; two sisters, Judy and Deanna; and stepson, Wess Wheeler, all died earlier.
Memorials may be made to the Thomas and Green Families in care of Collier Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be left at www.collierfuneral.com.
To send flowers to the family of William Thomas, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.