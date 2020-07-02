William Clyde White

William “Bill” Clyde White, 63, of New London, Mo., died at 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home.
Services were at 4 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Pastor Dale Cochran will officiated.
Friends and Family were invited to Bill’s Life Celebration during the visitation, which was from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Mo.
Bill was born Nov. 26, 1956, in Pontiac, Mich., to C.C. White and Patsy K. Foster White.
He was married to Catherine R. “Cathy” Shobe on Dec. 28, 1990, in Hannibal, Mo. She survives.
Other survivors include five children, Justin White of Hannibal, Mo., Josh White of Quincy, Ill., Russell Tobias of Hannibal, Mo., Andrew Tobias of St. Louis, Mo., Amber White of Bowling Green, Mo., two brothers, Eric White (Gail) of Hannibal, Mo., and Richard White of Hannibal, Mo. and one sister, Lori Embree (Alan) of Hannibal, Mo. He is also survived by several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
His parents, his mother in law, Janet A. Shobe and one sister in law, Ruth White, all died earlier.
Professionally, Bill worked as a supervisor for Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Inc.
Away from work Bill loved to travel with his wife, Cathy. Trips to Hawaii, Virginia Beach and Austin, Texas, were some of Bill’s favorites. Golfing, fishing and simply enjoying time with family were activities Bill enjoyed. A wonderful cook, Bill often enjoyed cooking for company gatherings and always prepared the most delicious brisket each Christmas for family. A lover of history of all eras, Bill especially liked to explore historical sites of early American and Civil War history.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ruth Jenson Village in Bowling Green, Mo.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.
