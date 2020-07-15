William ‘Ben’ Griffith

William Benton “Ben” Griffith, of rural Clarksville, died July 7, 2020, having celebrated his 89th birthday on June 28. He leaves behind his cherished partner of nearly 65 years, Charlotte Griffith; daughter, Lisa Griffith, and son-in-law, Edward Ulkus of Belleville, Ill., and son, Drew Griffith of Columbia, Mo.; and numerous cousins and friends.
Ben was born in 1931 to Percy and Martha Griffith and grew up on the family farm surrounded by aunts, uncles and cousins in Little Calumet Valley, attending the one-room Calumet School. He graduated from Louisiana High School in 1949, then joined his father for several years on the farm before serving in the U.S. Marine Corps 1952-1955.
He married Charlotte Eversmeyer October 1956, and they eventually purchased the farm where he would live with her for the rest of his life. Although he worked full-time at Hercules (now DynoNobel) for 35 years, he also enjoyed raising Duroc hogs and Black Angus cattle, pleasure horses, and hunting dogs; growing various crops and habitat for quail; and learning the arts of welding and woodworking.
Except for his years in the Marines, Ben lived just a short walk from the place of his birth. He loved spending time outdoors, especially hunting duck, quail, pheasant, raccoons, and morel mushrooms; fishing on the Mississippi River and Mark Twain Lake; and family barbecues and church fish fries. He was an avid fan of college basketball, particularly of the Missouri Tigers, as well as the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. As a dedicated member of his community he served on the board of the Boncl Elementary School, was an elder in the Calumet Presbyterian Church, and welcomed the opportunity to work alongside and to help his neighbors.
Ben loved to laugh—including at himself—but he was serious about those things that meant the most to him—his family, his faith, and the land.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Calumet Presbyterian Church and Pike Nutrition Center in care of Collier Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.