Weltha “Kay” Condon, 70, of Louisiana, died at 6:49 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Northcare Hospice in Kansas City, Mo.
Friends and family are invited to Kay’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo.
A Service will be at 10 a.m., Thursday July 1, 2021, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Deacon Luke Mahsman will officiate. Burial will be at Philadelphia Cemetery in Philadelphia, Mo.
Kay was born April 5, 1951, in Hannibal, Mo., to Buryl and Alberta Bockhold McElwee. She was married to Steve Condon on July 31, 1972, in Hannibal, Mo. He survives.
Survivors include her son and daughter in-law, Steven Joseph Condon (Meagan); grandson, Graham Dutch Condon; sister, Karen Begley (Steve); and brother, Karl McElwee (Sandy).
Her parents, and one brother, Wyeth Keith Meyer, died earlier.
Kay was a graduate of Palmyra High School before joining and serving her country in the U.S. Air Force. She served from 1970 to 1972 in Vietnam where she met her husband. She was very dedicated to volunteering her time for Education and Cancer support. She volunteered with the Louisiana Food Pantry, a cancer support group and the Relay for Life Walk.
Kay enjoyed traveling with her husband and especially time spent with her grandson.
Pallbearers will be Megan Gottman, Dulcie Stewart, Tory Smith, Anna McElwee, Kelly Shade, Jennete McElwee, Ava Gottman, Nora Gotttman, Mya Gottman, Madison Stewart, Jackson Stewart, and Anderson Stewart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Louisiana Community Food Pantry.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.