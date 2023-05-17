Wanda Purviance

Wanda V. Purviance, 99, died peacefully at her home in St. Peters, Mo., on April 24, 2023, with her family and beloved dog “Tyson” nearby, after five days of hospice care.
Her life spanned just shy of the century mark and was shaped by the Great Depression and World War II. During her life, she bore witness to monumental change from technological achievements and social advancement.
Born Wanda Victoria Elwood on Oct. 10, 1923, at the old Newt and Fannie Adams Place in rural Pike County, Mo., she was the daughter of Mack Sylvester Elwood and Victoria Elizabeth Hanson.
Wanda was a woman of many interests. She was a poet, chronicler of family history, an avid collector of antiques and old books, and a matriarch to a loving and extended family. As the eldest granddaughter of Frank and Sadie Hanson, she enjoyed the privilege of being referred to as “Aunt Wanda” by most of many cousins.
Wanda’s early years of schooling took place at Concord, Vannoy and Tuscumba schools in rural Missouri. She continued schooling in California after her family moved there for work during the depression, attending Coalinga High and eventually graduating from Grant Union High School in Sacramento.
After returning to Missouri, Wanda worked as an operator for Southwestern Bell in St. Louis and graduated from Rubicam Business School. She then enjoyed a career as a secretary around the city. Later, she was primarily a homemaker, raising four boys, and helped her husband Lloyd run Easy Play Tennis Courts.
On Oct. 1, 1941, she was wed to Robert Allen Murphy in Carson City, Nev. They divorced in May 1944. She then married Lloyd Dorris Eaton on July 6, 1947, in Bowling Green, Mo. He died June 14, 1986. Her last marriage was to Richard Allen Purviance whom she married on Nov. 5, 1996, in Las Vegas, Nev. He died Aug. 19, 2012.
Wanda was a member of Calvary Church in St. Peters, and a member of the Calvary ENCORE 50+ Adult Ministry.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Wanda a son, Gregory Scott Eaton, and a brother, Mack John Elwood III, died earlier.
Left to mourn her passing are three sons, Daniel Allen (Sharon) Murphy of Columbia, Ill., Terry LaMont (Ardyth) Eaton of Lyman, Wyo., and Kenton Lloyd (Pamela) Eaton of St. Louis, Mo. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Starla Oxford-Grisham (Raymond), Michael Colin Murphy, and Rachel Colleen Victoria Azzara (Blaise, III.); also, the following great-grandchildren: Blaise Azzara IV, Zoe Azzara, Heath Patterson, Kyle Patterson, Lacy Poole, Tiffany Hovland, Annette Johnson, and Terry Jo Oxford. Beloved great-great grandmother Aunt, Cousin and friend.
Services for Wanda V. Purviance, are as follows: On Thursday, May 25, 2023, a service will be held at Calvary Church’s South Chapel (3998 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Peter’s, MO 63376) at 11 a.m. with luncheon at church to follow. Graveside services will be held the next day at the Concord Cemetery near Bowling Green, Mo., on Fri., May 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. followed by a gathering at the Curryville Presbyterian Church for cake, pie and coffee.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to benefit the Concord Cemetery, C/O Gary Chamberlain, 9261 Pike 477, Bowling Green, MO 63334.
