Walter Allen Angel, 89, of Bowling Green,died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his home.
Graveside services for Walter were held Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Indian Creek Memorial Gardens Cemetery in New Hartford, Mo., with Pastor Judah Marx officiating.
Walter was born June 10, 1932, in Bowling Green, Mo., to Clarence and Mildred Angel. He was united in marriage to Betty Jane Taylor on June 16, 1962, at Bro. Rittenhouse’s residence. She survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Sherie Wommack (Joseph) of Silex and Kim Hudson (Mike) of Foristell; grandchildren: Kala Buck (Kevin), Nathan Wommack (Clare Eggering), Jessica LaRue (Jesse), and Eric Hudson; great-grandchildren: Margot LaRue, Sophie LaRue, and Michael LaRue; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents; brothers, Cecil Angel and Glenn Angel, along with an infant brother, all died earlier.
Walter spent most of his life around Indian Creek and Louisville area, always on the family farm. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, spending time in Korea. Walter spent his time doing what he enjoyed the most; farming, specifically raising cattle. He spent his years farming alongside his brother, Cecil, and nephew, Jimmy Dale Angel. He loved spending time with his children, and later attending his grandchildren’s ball games. He always had time to play games with his children and grandchildren, and liked to play pitch with friends and family. Walter managed slow-pitch softball teams, and played himself into his 50s. He also enjoyed raccoon hunting. Walter taught all of his children and grandchildren how to drive. He loved going to McDonald’s several times a week to drink coffee and have breakfast to visit with a group of friends.
Memorials may be made to Indian Creek Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
