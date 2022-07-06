W. Ruth Painter, 94, of New London, Mo., died at 8:31 AM, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo.
Graveside services were held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Fairview Cemetery in Frankford, Mo. Rev. Richard Epperson officiated.
There was be no visitation.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, Mo.
Ruth was born Dec. 30, 1927, in Perry, Mo., to Robert Wilson Leake and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Fanning Leake.
She was married to William “Bill” J. Painter on Dec. 20, 1947. They were happily married for over 74 years. He survives.
Other survivors include her daughter, Phyllis A. Palmer (David) of New London, Mo.; five grandchildren, Teresa Wilson (Rick), Chase Palmer (Jill), Robyn Bradshaw (Terrell), Stacey Whaley, and Tracey Samuels (Shawn); 11 great grandchildren, Katy Foster (Michael), Karlee Wilson, Shawn Samuels II, Duray Bradshaw, Jamin Whaley, Caedyn Bradshaw, Kaylee Wilson, Elise Whaley, Eastyn Bradshaw, Otto Bradshaw, and River Bradshaw; three great great grandchildren, Phoenix, Kasen, and Kamren Foster. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Her parents; one son, Phillip “Phil” Joe Painter; two brothers, Donald Leake, and Ronald Leake; one infant brother; three sisters, Helen Womble, Beryl Anderson, and Eloise Swank; and two great grandsons, Kiernan Samuels, and Braedyn Bradshaw, all died earlier.
Ruth was a graduate of Perry High School in Perry, Mo. She was very proud to have worked as a telephone operator at the Perry Telephone Co. during the days of the switchboard operator. Most of her life, however, Ruth was a dedicated homemaker, helping her husband, Bill, with the family farm.
A wonderful cook and baker, Ruth loved to make pecan pie, rolls, cinnamon apples, and strawberry jam. She especially looked forward to making Christmas candy with her grandchildren. Ruth loved to travel with her husband, Bill. They traveled to 48 different states, Alaska being her favorite. She also loved going to Branson and to the Lake of the Ozarks. Ruth enjoyed sewing, reading, doing word search puzzles, and playing card games, in particular, Rummy and Pitch. Above all else, Ruth cherished all the moments spent with her family, especially all of her grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Ruth’s grandchildren and close family friend, Donald Kent.
Ruth was Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Fairview Cemetery in Frankford, Mo.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
