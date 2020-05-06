W. Joe Martin, MD, 93, died peacefully at home on April 28, 2020. He was born Dec. 20, 1927, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., to Lilian Shadle Martin and Bert August Martin.
Joe graduated high school in 1945 from Fredericktown, Mo. Before graduating, he entered Westminster College in Fulton, Mo. After 18 months, he joined the Navy for two years. Joe returned to graduate from Westminster in 1950 and St. Louis University School of Medicine in 1954. On June 7, 1952, Joe married the true love of his life, Janet Rae Swacker, in St. Louis. After completing a surgical residency at City Hospital in St. Louis, they moved to Louisiana in 1956, joining Dr. John Middleton in a partnership that would last more than 30 years. Their practice would later take on more partners, eventually becoming the Pike Medical Clinic. Dr. Joe retired in 1990.
His parents, Janet’s parents, his brother, Willis (Bill) Bert Martin, and wife Hope, and his son, W. Joe Martin Jr., all died earlier.
He is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, their children, Julie (Gary James), Peter, Bill and Judd, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Joe put his heart and soul into his community of Louisiana and Pike County, but most especially, his wife and family.
Arrangements will be made at a later date.
