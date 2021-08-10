Virginia Franklyn Lawless-Burson, 93, of Eolia, Mo., formerly of Boulder, Colo., died Monday, July 26, 2021, at Country View Nursing Facility in Bowling Green.
Virginia “Ginny” was born June 11, 1928 in Arrow Rock, Mo., to Benjamin Franklin Lawless Jr. and Martha Virginia Heuman. Virginia was united in marriage to Jesse Simpson Jr. on Nov. 26, 1947 in Marshall, Mo. To this union a son, Jesses Myers Simpson III, was born. Virginia married Jimmie Carl Burson on Oct. 1, 1976 in Boulder, Colo. He died earlier on May 6, 2009.
Survivors include her son, Jesses Simpson III of Annada; two step-daughters, Rebecca Baler (Wes) and Sue Burson DeVincenzo (Ed) of Colorado; two grandsons, Jesse Simpson IV (Ruth) of Silex and Cody Simpson (Dawn) of Hawk Point, Mo.; step-grandchildren, Tonya Baker, Dylan Baker, Jenna DeVincenzo, and Evan DeVincenzo; great-grandchildren: Jesse Simpson V (Amanda), Tyler Simpson (Sara), and Abby Simpson; great-great grandchildren, Noah and Arys Simpson; and special “daughter,” Joyce Edwards of Bowling Green.
Virginia graduated from Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri. She taught school in Pike County, Missouri for nine years. She later moved to Colorado where she continued teaching in Jefferson County for another 20 years. She took an early retirement in 1983 to travel with her husband, Jim.
Virginia was an avid collector and antique dealer. She was a member of the Boulder Genealogical Society. Virginia loved to play bridge, and was a member of several groups.
Cremation rites are under the direction of Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory of Bowling Green. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be may at www.bibbveach.com.
