Virginia Alma Fox

Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home in Wentzville. The funeral followed at 10:30 a.m. She was buried at St. Charles Memorial Gardens, St. Charles, Mo.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Delbert Fox of Moscow Mills, Missouri; 10 children, William “Eddie” (Shirley ) Fox of Dardenne Prairie, Mo., Roger (Mary) Fox of Warsaw, Mo., Alma Denise (Jimmy ) Hall of Wichita, KS, Thomas (Janet ) Fox of Warsaw, MO, Teresa (Scott) Waier of Independence, MO, Kerry (Beverly) Fox of Lakeland, FL, Paul (Linda ) Fox of Moscow Mills, MO, Francis “Teddy” (Kerry Lee ) Fox of Pevely, MO, Ethel (Dennis ) Gage of Winfield, MO, Eva (Eric ) Coen of Centralia, MO; 34 grandchildren; 72 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Virginia was born Aug. 15, 1928, in New Hartford, Mo.; daughter of Norbert Vernon Green and Ethel Carter (Poindexter) Green. She married Delbert Fox on Oct. 20, 1951. Virginia was an excellent seamstress and the owner of Fox Manufacturing, specializing in formal dresswear. Virginia served as an alderman for the city of Moscow Mills, Mo. She was a talented quiltmaker and also enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, working puzzles, canning food, and square dancing. She traveled the U.S. and was able to travel to Slovakia to visit with Charley, a family foreign exchange student.
Her father, Norbert Vernon Green, mother, Ethel Carter (Poindexter) Green, son, Charles Fox, siblings, Champ Green, Inez Meyers, Vernon Green, Lawrence Green, Virgil Green, and Mary Villanueva, and grandson, Glen Fox, all died earlier.
Virginia had a firm but gentle spirit, she loved her children, grandchildren, and all of her pets. She will be dearly missed by numerous family and friends.
Memorials may be made to: Susan G. Komen Foundation (komen.org), 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
