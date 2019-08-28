Victor Boston

Victor H. Boston, 78, of Pittsfield, Ill. died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield. He was born on Jan. 23, 1941 in Cyrene, Mo., to Arnold and Alice Mudd Boston. He was married to Zola Boston on April 28, 1990, and she survives.
Victor graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1959 and went on to attend the University of Missouri for a year before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1962. He married his first wife, Uta, in 1966, and they had two children. After Victor’s Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army, he went to work for Sonoco Products in Louisiana, Mo., where he started at the bottom and worked his way up. He worked at different locations including, New Jersey, South Carolina, Kentucky, Iowa, and Illinois, where he retired in 2005 after more than 39 years of service to the company. He married his current wife, Zola, in 1990, and they spent the later years of his career travelling to different countries through his job, which they enjoyed. Victor was a big St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan, and was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed visits from his grandchildren. Victor was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church and the American Legion Post No. 152.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Zola; his children, Mark (Michelle Gephart-Jenkins) Boston of Batavia, Ohio, and Sonja (Jack) McLaughlin of Maineville, Ohio; stepchildren, Brian (Lisa) Jockisch, Sonya (Chris) Little, and Renee Cottrell, all of Pittsfield, Ill.; five grandchildren, Tyler Boston, Sean Boston, Chad Boston, Allison Boston, and Connor McLaughlin; nine step grandchildren, Nicole Jockisch, Alex (Rachel) Jockisch, Melisha (John Swartz) Hoover, Brett (Kayla Lister) Miller, Trevor (Kayla) Miller, Stephanee (Colin) Barrett, Jenna (Jared) Norris, Adam (Tricia) Little, and Allie (Dan) Lewis; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Alicia (Ben) Mehraban of Columbus, Ohio, Mary Wittenberg of Louisville, Kent., and Diane (Andy) Meyer of Prospect, Kent.; the mother of his children, Uta Kuchenmeister Holt of Henderson, Kent.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His parents, and a brother who died in infancy, died earlier.
Services were held Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Interment followed the service at Pittsfield West Cemetery. Visitation was held before the service on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to be made to Davita Dialysis Center or to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.