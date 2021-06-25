Tonya Francine Hendrix

Tonya Francine (Connie) Hendrix, 70, of Bowling Green, Mo., died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green.
Services will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 at noon at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory in Bowling Green with Rev. Robert Bell officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Tonya was born on Dec. 19, 1950 in Louisiana, Mo., the daughter of Nathaniel Florence Sr. and Ruby (Florence) Bell. She was united in marriage to Eugene Elder. To this union two children were born; Mark Elder and Tim Elder. She was later married to Larry E. Hendrix. They had one son; Larry M. Hendrix.
Tonya was employed at Sunset Nursing Home, Rival Manufacturing, Moore-Pike Nursing Home, and Country View Nursing Home until her retirement.
Tonya enjoyed spending time with family and friends whom she loved very much; especially her grandchildren. She was loved by all who knew her.
Tonya is survived by three sons: Mark Elder of Bowling Green, Tim Elder of Atlanta, Georgia, and Larry M. Hendrix of Quincy, Ill.; two granddaughters: Devany Hendrix and Kamaea Hendrix of Quincy, Ill.; five sisters: Marcia Hammers, Carolyn White (James), and Stephanie Bell-Hall, all of Quincy, Ill., Jane Nalley (Dareyl) and Ebony Bell of Columbia, Mo.; two brothers: Robert Bell, Jr. (Shelia) of Quincy, Ill., and Gary Bell (Lisa Ann) of Columbia, Mo.; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Her parents; and siblings: Nathaniel Florence Jr., Ronnie Florence, Marcile McQuay, Loraine Bell, Carol Bell, Ruby K. Bell (Hobbs), and Bertha Hobbs, all died earlier.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Mark Elder.
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
