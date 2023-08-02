Tina Leigh Wendel

Tina Leigh (Altizer) Wendel died peacefully in her sleep at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., on July 24, 2023, at the age of 63.
A Celebration of Life was held on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at noon at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with Fr. Henry Ussher officiating. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. – noon.
Tina was born on Feb. 7, 1960, at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, Mo., to Jack and Ruby (Akers) Altizer.
Her parents, Jack and Ruby Altizer of Bowling Green, Mo., died earlier. She is survived by her daughters Alyssa Ruby and Alana Millinder of Bowling Green, granddaughters Kyla and Quinn, and brother Andy (Anne) of Marietta, Ga.
Tina was born and raised in Bowling Green and graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1978, where she served on the Student Council and was selected to be on Honor Council. Tina was an accomplished swimmer, diver, and gymnast. She moved to O’Fallon, Mo., and then Derby, Kan., with her family before returning to Bowling Green in the early-1970s. Tina worked most of her career in the garden and nursery industry in both Missouri and Oklahoma. She was a member of St. Clement Church throughout her life.
When Tina was healthy, no one was more caring and giving. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren, parents, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She successfully coordinated many large, wonderful family reunions over the years. She was a great cook and enjoyed teaching her kids and grandkids many family recipes. She was also an avid animal lover and found great enjoyment from her furry family members over the years. We can only imagine how thrilled she was to have all her beloved pets greet her with resounding purrs and wagging tails at the pearly gates.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John Cotton Memorial Animal Shelter or St. Clement Catholic Church. Donations for the Masses are always appreciated.
