Tiffany Lyn Fessenden, 36, of Bowling Green, Mo., died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Louisiana, Mo. She was born on July 6, 1983 in Louisiana, Mo. to Tim Hampton and Carolyn Jimerson Hampton.
She is survived by her parents, Tim and Carolyn Hampton of Clarksville, Mo., her three children, Tyler Hampton, 16, of Clarksville, Mo., Madison Hampton, 14, of Clarksville, Mo., and Ian Hampton, 4, of Bowling Green, Mo., a brother, Nicholas Hampton of Clarksville, Mo., a sister, Heather Hampton of Missouri, her paternal grandmother, Mary Ellen Hampton of LaGrange, Mo., maternal grandmother, Bernetta Ann Jimerson of Mo., and lots of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Her paternal grandfather, Toney Richard Hampton, maternal grandfather, Richard Lee Jimerson, an infant niece, MaKayla McNish, and a step-niece, Zoe Renae, all died earlier.
Tiffany had attended Louisiana Elementary School, Louisiana Middle School and Clopton High School. She was a member of the Morning Star Fellowship Church in Bowling Green, Mo.
Cremation rites are being provided by Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. There will be a memorial service held at a later date at the Morning Star Fellowship Church in Bowling Green, Mo.
