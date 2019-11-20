Funeral Services for Terry Joe Martin of Elsberry, were held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at God’s House of Ministry in Elsberry. Allen Lockard, church pastor, officiated with burial in the Elsberry City Cemetery near Elsberry. Serving as pallbearers were Colby Martin, Clayton Martin, Dale Leesman, Marc Grooms, Steve Montgomery, Matt Hartley, Dean Tapley, Scott Ruff and Kendall Rice.
Mr. Martin, 72, passed away early Tuesday morning, Nov. 12, 2019 at his home in Elsberry. Born May 31, 1947 in St. Louis, he was the son of Rainey Jewell and Leone Eaton Martin. Terry served his country in the United States Army from April 4, 1966 until his honorable discharge on June 3, 1970. He was united in marriage on Oct. 10, 1992 on the Mississippi River near Elsberry to Marilyn Louise Dott Grooms. Terry worked as a Radiology Technician for the Northeast Correctional Center in Bowling Green, retiring in 2009. Terry served as the Mayor of the City of Elsberry for three years.
A proud Veteran, Terry was a member of the Elsberry American Legion Post #226, a 21 year member of the Elsberry VFW Post #9064 where he was Past Commander, and a faithful Patriot Guard Rider. Terry served as the 2010 American Legion Riders State Director; assisted and rode in the Marine Toys For Tots Runs; and was honored to travel on the Central Missouri Honor Flight. He was also a Charter Member of American Legion Post #313 in St. Peters, MO, and of the American Legion Riders #313; member of AMVETS and the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Rainey and Leone Martin; two brothers: Richard and Jesse Martin; and one sister, Alice Carroll.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 27 years, Marilyn Martin of Elsberry; two children: Anthony “Tony” Martin and his wife, Leslie, of Elsberry and Michelle Montgomery and her husband, Steven, of Old Monroe; two stepchildren: Marc Grooms and his wife, Diane, of Winfield and Michelle C. Wiedenhoeft of Melborne, Fla; eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way. Terry also leaves one sister, Rose McClaine of Kentucky; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous friends.
Visitation was held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry.
Memorials may be made to the Central Missouri Honor Flight (or) God’s House of Ministry in care of Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 107 S. 5th Street; Elsberry, Mo 63343. Online condolences may be made at www.carterricksfuneralhome.com.
