Tee Grote died peacefully at Lynn’s Heritage House in Louisiana on Jan. 28, 2020. He was born to Theodore Sr. and Elizabeth Niehaus Grote on July 3, 1927. He lived around St. Clement most of his life. On Feb. 15, 1949 he married Anna Yvonne Holman. They had been married 55 years when she passed in 2004.
He was a trucker most of his life, driving trucks until he was 85. A stroke forced him into retirement. He is survived by his son, Terry Grote and Beverly, three grandchildren; Teriann Parker and Mike of Bowling Green; Bobby Grote and Brandy of Bowling Green; and Amy Storts and Todd of Bowling Green, seven great-grandchildren; Jordan Grote, Kylie Lichtenberg (Brady), Kaleb Storts, Hannah Grote, Chase Grote, Lane Parker, and Camryn Grote.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers; Hugo, Joe, Ansel, Aloyius and James, and four sisters; Kate, Leona, Sally and Judy.
Memorials may be made to St. Clement Cemetery or Pike County Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held Feb. 15, 2020 at the St. Clement Hall.
