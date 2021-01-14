Tammy Lynn Cook, 57, of Bowling Green, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Blessing Hospital, Quincy, Ill. She was born July 20, 1963 in Torrance, Calif., the child of James Patrick and Billie Gene (Hively) Patrick. 

Visitation is Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, from 1 - 3 p.m., at McCoy Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 701 North Business Hwy 61, Bowling Green 63334. Family and friends are invited to sign the guest registry at www.mccoyblossomfh.com. Memorial donations may be made to donor’s choice.

