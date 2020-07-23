Susan Elizabeth Beauchamp

Susan Elizabeth (Smoker) Beauchamp, 66, of Annada, Mo., died July 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by the love of her family.
The visitation and services will be held at New Hope Baptist Church in Elsberry, Mo. July 25, 2020. The visitation will be from 9-11:30 a.m. and services will follow the visitation. The service will be performed by Brother Stephen McLane of New Hope Baptist Church.
Susan was born in Rochester, Ind., to Herman Wayne and Chaume Smoker on Oct. 7, 1953. She attended Louisiana High School. She then married Thomas “Larry” Beauchamp in 1971. She enjoyed serving others, whether it be through working in a local medical office or taking meals to others. She was happiest on the family farm working alongside her husband, baking with grandchildren, and preparing dinner for the whole family. Susan was an active member in Ramsey Creek Baptist Church and New Hope Baptist Church, where she used her gift of baking and cooking to serve others.
Susan is survived by her husband, Thomas “Larry” Beauchamp of rural Annada. In addition, her three sons, Thomas “Tommy” L. Beauchamp II (Sydney) of rural Annada, Mo., Ted (Jessica) of Creve Coeur, Mo., and Tyler (Lindsey) of rural Annada, Mo. She has been blessed with seven grandchildren, Bailey, Ellie, Beau, Kannyn, Kyndrik, KotaGrace, and Gabriel. Surviving siblings are Patricia Trower and Matthew Smoker. Her mother and father, Herman Wayne and Chaume Smoker, and brother, Michael Smoker, all died earlier.
Memorial donations may be made to Greenwood Cemetery at P.O. Box 528, Clarksville, MO 63336, Pike County Home Health and Hospice at 1 Healthcare Place, Bowling Green, MO 63334 or the Clopton Alumni Association at 24855 Pike 243, Louisiana, MO 63353. Flowers can be sent to New Hope Baptist Church on the day of the service.
