Steven Gamm

Steven L. Gamm, 62, of Bowling Green, Mo., died at St. Luke’s Hospital, Tuesday June 28, 2022, with his family by his side.
Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 5 at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes in Bowling Green. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday July 6 at St. Clement Church with Rev. Jerry Gamm officiating. Burial will follow at St. Clement Cemetery.
Steve was born Sept. 21, 1959, in Hannibal, Mo., the son of Maurice B. Gamm and Willene (Betts) Gamm. On Sept. 19, 1981, he married his high school sweetheart, Barbie (Henrichsen) Gamm. Into this marriage were born three children; Jenny Robbins and husband Drew of Bowling Green, Tyler Gamm and wife, Amber, of St. Peters, and Scott Gamm and wife, Jodi of Edina; and grandchildren Carly Robbins, Porter Gamm, Wren Gamm, and Aria Gamm.
Also surviving are his sister Penny Kampeter and husband, Ed; brother Rodney Gamm; and many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
His father, Maurice, and mother, Willene, died earlier.
Steve was raised in Bowling Green and cherished living on “The Hill,” on Cow Pasture Road. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman including hunting, fishing, shed hunting, and looking for mushrooms. He enjoyed collecting knives and firearms as well as riding his Ranger with his family. Some of his favorite pastimes include browsing gun shops, reloading ammo, riding his Harley, and rocking his grandkids to sleep. He was a wealth of knowledge for his friends and family when they needed advice. He enjoyed playing cards with his poker buddies for many years and telling stories with his cook shack crew at the Pike County Fair.
He was a 1978 graduate of Bowling Green High School. Steve was a carpenter with his dad, Maurice, and brother, Rodney, for many years. After his dad’s passing, he went to work for Bill and Loretta Pralle in Troy, Mo. He spent his life as a carpenter and draftsman for Hu-Bran Construction, LaCrosse Lumber, and most recently Bowling Green Lumber. He thoroughly enjoyed helping people through their building process. He put his heart and soul into making sure his customers had their dream home.
Steve was a Khourey League coach for his children and a member of the Pike County Fair Board since 2008.
Pallbearers are his nephews Nathan Gamm, Bradley Gamm, Daniel Gamm, Travis Kampeter, Robbie McMorris, Seth Hopkins, Bart Young, Chris Burnett, and Kevin Mudd.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Bowen, Cliff Bibb, Bill Young, Roy Behlmann, Rick Spegal, Robert Dempsey, George Huber, and Brian Brandenburger.
Memorials may be made to St. Clement School.
Online condolences may be made at www.bibbveach.com.
