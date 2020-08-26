Stephen Alfred Glascock

Stephen “Steve” Alfred Glascock, 84, of Camdenton, Mo., died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Arrowhead Senior Living in Osage Beach, Mo.
Steve was born Oct. 21, 1935 in New London, Mo., the son of Edward Clay Glascock and Sarah Kathryne Waters. Steve graduated from Bowling Green High School, and then attended Hannibal LaGrange College. He was married to Donna on Sept. 4, 1953.
Steve joined the Army January 1955 during the Korean War and was stationed in Colorado Springs, Colo. He was honorably discharged and returned to Missouri to purchase a home in Clarksville where he and Donna raised four children before retiring from Hercules/Dyno Nobel. They later moved to Camdenton, Mo.
He was a member of Masonic Lodge #92 of Louisiana, American Legion, St. Louis Scottish Rite, Elks Club, Clarksville Boat Club, and served as a union representative at Hercules.
Steve loved boating, fishing, reading, and playing ping-pong. He always enjoyed people and helping those in need.
Steve is survived by his children, Stephen B. Glascock and wife Mary of Jefferson City, Mo., Gerald Glascock of Columbia, S.C., Edward Glascock and wife Cathy of Feradina Beach, Fla., and Kathryne Hodits and husband Richard of Camdenton, Mo.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by four brothers, Baylis Glascock of Hollywood, Calif., James Glascock and wife Linda of Columbia, Mo., John Glascock and wife Meho of Torrance, Calif., and Dennis Glascock and wife Julia of New London, Mo.; and sister-in-law Bennie Murphy and husband James of Louisiana, Mo.
His wife of 58 years, Donna Glascock; his mother Sarah Bennett Waters; father Edward Glascock; and step-mother Sarah Glascock, all died earlier.
A private memorial Service was held for immediate family in Camdenton, Mo., and a short graveside service was held at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, Mo., on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Mo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.