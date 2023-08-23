Stacey Niffen

Stacey Elaine Niffen, 66, of Bowling Green, Mo., walked into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 17, 2023. She was surrounded by loved ones after a long hard fight with cancer. Services were held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. The Rev. James Smith officiated. Burial was at the Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of service, at the funeral home.
Stacey was born on March 20, 1957, in Carrollton, Ill., to Charles and Helen Barnes Patton. On July 20, 1974, at the age of 17, Stacey married the love of her life, James Niffen, and he survives. Stacey spent her entire life being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother doing what she loved best; taking care of those God had given her to love. She was a loved sister and aunt to many who adored her. She was always there for her family and will be remembered by her hugs of love that she would offer to anyone in need.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, James Niffen, of Bowling Green, Mo., daughter Mary and her son-in-law, Sean Massie of Bowling Green, Mo., son James Niffen II and daughter-in-love Amanda of Annada, Mo., and daughter-in-love Tracy Niffen of Bowling Green, Mo.. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, who meant the entire world to her, Brittany (Kyle) Larson of Troy, Mo., Ashley (Hakeem) Mosby of Liberty, Mo., Brooke Niffen, Jacob Niffen, of Bowling Green, Mo., Bradley Massie of Moscow Mills, Mo., Bailey Massie of Moscow Mills, Mo., Shayla Niffen of Annada, Mo., Mikey Niffen of Bowling Green, Mo., and Allison Niffen of Bowling Green, Mo.; nine great grandchildren, Malaikhai, Elyjah, Jaikyn, Kendell, McCoy, Oliver, Evan, Nash, and Oakland; her brothers Steve (Bonnie) Patton and Paul (Marci) Patton both of York, Neb.; her sisters Shirley (Albert) Haislet of Louisiana, Mo., Wanda (Daniel) Ross of York, Neb., Pat Collins of Pittsfield, Ill., and Tina Camarena of Palmyra, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Her precious son, Chris Niffen, her parents, Charles and Helen Patton, brothers, Charles, David, and Jack Patton, a sister, Sue VanKampen, nieces, Sharon Kay Cunningham, Pam Bell, and Beth Basket, nephews, Matthew Gratton and Jackie Joe Patton, and a brother in-law, John Collins, all died earlier.
Stacey will be loved and missed by many, and the family would like to encourage you all to remember how much a hug full of love can change a person’s day.
Pallbearers were James Niffen, Sean Massie, Jacob Niffen, Bradley Massie, Kyle Larson, Hakeem Mosby, Eli McGraw, and Tyler Gratton.
Memorials can be mad to the American Lung Association.
