Stacey Niffen

Stacey Elaine Niffen, 66, of Bowling Green, Mo., walked into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 17, 2023. She was surrounded by loved ones after a long hard fight with cancer. Services were held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. The Rev. James Smith officiated. Burial was at the Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of service, at the funeral home.

Stacey was born on March 20, 1957, in Carrollton, Ill., to Charles and Helen Barnes Patton. On July 20, 1974, at the age of 17, Stacey married the love of her life, James Niffen, and he survives. Stacey spent her entire life being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother doing what she loved best; taking care of those God had given her to love. She was a loved sister and aunt to many who adored her. She was always there for her family and will be remembered by her hugs of love that she would offer to anyone in need.

