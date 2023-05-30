Shirley Mae Mullins, 86, died peacefully on the evening of Thursday Nov 3, 2022.
Shirley was born May 19, 1936, in Pennsylvania. There she attended school until she graduated from high school. After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart Don Pacropis. After their wedding, they moved to various cities as they raised their two children, Donna and Brian. They ended up in Louisiana, Mo., where Shirley spent a major portion of her life. She was very active in her children’s activities.
Shirley was a pleasure to be around. She enjoyed having a great time and living life to the fullest. When we would have sleep overs with her kids, she would always play games with us and enjoyed joking around. People gravitated to her because of her positive attitude.
She played a very important role in her children’s life. She loved her children very much and did whatever it took to make them successful. Donna became an ER doctor and Brian was a chemical engineer. They were “everything” to her.
Shirley worked as a waitress at the Cardinal Inn in Pittsfield, Ill. She was great and all of the customers requested her because of her humor and service. She met her second husband, Harold Mullins, at this cafe. He was a truck driver and he loved Colorado. So, he and Shirley moved to Dacono, Co. Harold bought the house without talking to Shirley about it. Of course, Shirley was not too happy about this. But once she saw the house, she fell in love with it. Shirley enjoyed the yardwork while Harold was working and her two “weiner” dogs kept her busy. She was a great housekeeper and welcomed everyone. She enjoyed watching sports and was terribly upset with the Broncos over the past years. Shirley was a very generous and kind person and did not hesitate to tell you about her family.
Her husband, Harold, and her two children, Brian and Donna, died earlier.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at Collier’s Funeral home on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m. After the service, a meal will be provided at Fatboy’s for all.
