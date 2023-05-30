Shirley Mae Mullins, 86, died peacefully on the evening of Thursday Nov 3, 2022.

Shirley was born May 19, 1936, in Pennsylvania. There she attended school until she graduated from high school. After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart Don Pacropis. After their wedding, they moved to various cities as they raised their two children, Donna and Brian. They ended up in Louisiana, Mo., where Shirley spent a major portion of her life. She was very active in her children’s activities.

