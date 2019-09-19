Shirley Hessing.

Shirley Turner Hessing, 82, of Dunlap died at 9:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 16, 1937, in Louisiana, Mo., to Pauline and John W. Turner, Jr. She married Brock L. Hessing Sr. on Aug. 14, 1960, in Louisiana, Mo. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Brock (Robyn) Hessing, Jr. of Arkansas, Elizabeth (Robert) Nogaj of Dunlap, J. Boger (Jennifer) Hessing of Brimfield and Hannah (Robert) Watts of Missouri; and her grandchildren, Brock III, John, Grant, Jessica, Annie, Grace, Jake, Madelyn, Cade, MacKenzie and Easton.
Her parents and her grandson, Jacob Turner Watts, all died earlier.
Shirley graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor of science in education, and was a member of Tri Delta sorority. She taught fourth grade at Eugene Field School in Missouri, Monticello Elementary School in Indiana, and McKee Elementary School in Iowa before starting her family. When Shirley’s children were grown, she returned to her love of teaching as a teacher’s aide at Dunlap Elementary School.
Shirley was a committed volunteer and was involved in several community and school organizations. She was a member of the PEO Sisterhood (KX Chapter). She was a member of the Junior League of Des Moines and Peoria; serving as PATH chair, SCREEN captain, Julep’s Closet Department chair and as a membership placement adviser. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society as the Township and North Peoria County chair for the residential crusade and later served as a board member. Shirley was a board member for the Dunlap School Parents Club and active in the Athletic Boosters Club for many years.
Shirley was a member of the Prospect United Methodist Church in Dunlap. Her passion was raising her family and caring for others. She loved to collect antiques, garden and cook, and she was an avid animal lover. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all.
Shirley’s funeral was held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Prospect United Methodist Church in Dunlap with Rev. Steve Pichaske and Deacon Bonnie Mankle officiating. Burial was at Jubilee College State Park Cemetery in Brimfield.
Memorials contributions may be given to Alzheimer’s Association, Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614.
