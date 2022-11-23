Shirley Crowder—With our families help, we held our mom in a loving embrace as she left this world on Tuesday Nov. 15 2022, after a short struggle from a massive stroke.
Shirley Jean Crowder was born on Feb. 20 1938, to Thomas York Hubbard and Mary (Molly) E Douglas. The youngest of 13 children.
Her mother, Mary E Douglas, 1896-1954, her father, Thomas York Hubbard, 1890-1975; her brothers Dave, Paul (Porky), Tom, and her sisters, Dorothy, Rebecka, Roberta, Bessie, Wavie, Helen (Hootie), Bernell (Pud) and a couple that did not live to adulthood; two sons, David James Hubbard, Dec. 22 1956 – Sept. 18, 2020, and, Benjamin Lamont Glover, Dec. 25, 1962 – Nov, 15 1963; two great granddaughters, Maddie Ann McCurdy, July 22, 2014 - July 22, 2014, and, Kinsley Elain Jordan, Feb. 12, 2015 – Feb. 12, 2015, all died earlier.She married Earl Glover, and they were divorced. He also preceded her in death.
She married Russell Joe Crowder, and they were divorced in 1972. They later became great friends and he also died earlier on Nov. 3 1997.
Those of us left behind are her remaining children, Walter (Scooter) & Michelle, Joy & Glen, Joe and Cindy, Brad and Debbi, Darrell and Diane, and Ed and Julie. All of her beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In her lifetime she hardly ever knew a stranger and everyone found her easy to talk to. She worked as a nurse’s aid in Missouri, Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio, and Indiana. Helping people was her forte. She always wanted to feed you and make you happy. She could cook anything, and did as we all know, she fed us well.
In the last few months she had advised—“If I had known that the last cake I baked was going to be the last cake I ever baked, I would have made it spectacular!”
She lived in many different locations in her lifetime making friends and even a few enemies everywhere she went. Fond memories are of her living in Clarksville, Mo., where she was born. She told stories of walking to school with her brother Tom and being spoiled and getting him to give in to her every demand. She later went to Iowa where she lived with her older brother and his wife. At some point she ran her arm through a wringer washing machine and had a bad scare for the rest of her life. She lived in Pleasant Hill where she had many friends. And in Hannibal on Hill Street. Plymouth, Ill., where my lil brother, Scooter, was born. On to Carthage, Ill., where we had the flood of ‘73, three tornadoes, and a grease fire, burning her severely on her head and chest. Then on to Minnesota, where she survived the great motorcycle jump where she landed on the tongue of the trailer and broke her pelvis in seven places! Evil Knievel had nothing on her that day! And then the pressure cooker full of navy beans blowing the lid off and covering her in a full pot of boiling hot beans, burned again. We then moved to Ohio and then on to Indiana. French Lick on Russellville Hill. Working at the hotel with the sulfur water. The red white and blue carpet. She broke her leg at this house. The aluminum foil/tp roll Christmas trees from the past. And foil covered stars. Living in Washington, Ind., was where we got to meet new friends and people with talking birds. We also got to go to neat places like camping during the Turkey Trot. And then back to Missouri where she lived in Louisiana for the rest of her life, gathering all kinds of memories of babysitting and cooking for people. She even did ironing for people. She loved kids and babysat so many children in her lifetime, one of them was probably you. Everyone loved her very dearly. Special thanks to the staff at Maple Grove for taking good care of her in her last months with us on this ol’ Earth, she loved you all and spoke highly of you.
Funeral arrangements were at Collier Funeral Home Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Visitation was from noon until time of service at 4 p.m.
Honorary Pallbearers were her grandchildren, Christopher Joseph Crowder (Cj), Kindell Christine Crowder, Halie Elain Jordan, Samantha McCurdy, Glen Irvin Wharton II (Erby), Lucille Jean Wharton (Lucy), Charles Joseph Wharton (Chuck), Mollie Mae Wharton, Jessica Megan Wharton Pribble (Byrd),
Danielle Crowder, Brian Crowder, Michael Crowder, Matthew Crowder, Erica Marie Crowder, Chelsea Regina Crowder, Desirae Nicole Crowder, Keith Anthony Crowder, Dylan Hubbard, Brittany Marie Hubbard, Dylan Crowder, and Ethan Crowder.
