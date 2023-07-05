Shirley Ann Johnson Burnett

Shirley Ann Johnson, 90, Burnett died June 25, 2023.

Shirley, who was born Jan. 8, 1933, was one of the 10 children born to Robert Eugene Samuel Taylor Johnson and Corene Hazel (Smith) in Cyrene, Mo. She was the last surviving child until she passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2023 at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, Mo.

