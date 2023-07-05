Shirley Ann Johnson Burnett

Shirley Ann Johnson, 90, Burnett died June 25, 2023.
Shirley, who was born Jan. 8, 1933, was one of the 10 children born to Robert Eugene Samuel Taylor Johnson and Corene Hazel (Smith) in Cyrene, Mo. She was the last surviving child until she passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2023 at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, Mo.
She graduated Bowling Green High School in May of 1951. Shortly after graduation, she and Leslie “Junior” Burnett drove their light blue 1951 Studebaker down to Arkansas and on Sept. 29, 1951 in Pocahontas, Ark., they tied the knot at the Randolph County Courthouse, just the two of them.
Junior served in the military and was being moved to the Pine Bluff, Ark. Army base around that time, and they lived there for many years until Junior retired from the Army. They had three children who died earlier, Vicki Ann (Burnett) Straube, Ricki Lee Burnett and Terry Lynn Burnett. While in Arkansas, she earned her medical assistant certification and took many studies in writing and grammar.
They moved back to Missouri in 1970 and from there she served as a nurse at PCMH, and helped Junior manage the apple orchard in Louisiana, Mo. They retired as owners of the Burnett Arrow Mini Mart in Bowling Green, Mo., from 1978 until Junior’s passing in 1984. She married again years later to Melvin Williams and moved down to Cedar Creek, Mo. She continued to live and work there after he died until she moved back to Bowling Green, Mo., in 2008 where she lived the rest of her life surrounded by family.
She very much enjoyed reading and writing in her free time and also received certifications for cake decorating, floristry, and had many of her poems and short stories published. She was a long-time active member of the Bowling Green VFW Ladies Auxiliary and assisted with the construction of the War Memorial at the Pike County Missouri Courthouse. She loved socializing at Meme’s Pantry, spending time with family and getting her hair done.
Shirley is survived by eight grandchildren, Jason (Wendy) Straube of Bowling Green, Shawn (Mandy) Burnett of Bowling Green, Lesli (Clint) Fox of Bowling Green, Carmen (Johnny) Charlton of Bowling Green, Craig Burnett of Bowling Green, Tracy (Steve) Brookshier of Bowling Green, Chris Burnett of O’Fallon, and Seth (Jeni) Straube of Bowling Green. She had many great-grandchildren that she loved spending time with and also leaves behind nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Shirley was an outspoken, sweet and spunky soul and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Pallbearers; Grandchildren Jason Straube, Shawn Burnett, Craig Burnett Seth Straube and great grandchildren Kayden Burnett and Kyle Straube.
