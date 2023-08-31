Sarah Frances Mulderig Stuerman, 86, of O’Fallon, Mo., died Aug. 15, 2023, surrounded by her children. Sarah was born Dec. 4, 1936, in Althbawn, Kiltimagh, County Mayo, Ireland.
Sarah came to the U.S. in 1954 at the age of 17 and lived with her Aunt Mary and Uncle John in St. Louis, Mo. Sarah and her sisters, Mary and Teresa, shared an apartment and many adventures together as young women in St. Louis. On the special night of June 28, 1958, Sarah met a handsome young man, Larry Stuerman, at a dance club in St. Louis. This night was the beginning of their beautiful love story.
Sarah and Larry were married in St. Louis, Mo., on June 11, 1960. After Larry’s graduation from medical school, Sarah and Larry settled in Louisiana, Mo., with their two children, Luke and Tina in 1963. Sarah and Larry lived in Louisiana, Mo., for over 40 years and welcomed the rest of their children Julie, Ann, John, Elizabeth, Glen, and Jennifer. In 2008, Sarah and Larry relocated to O’Fallon, Mo., to be closer to family.
Sarah was so deeply loved and adored by her husband, all of her children and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sarah had a beautiful soul and was a devout Catholic. Passing down her Irish traditions to her family brought her great joy. Sarah had a passion for life and was always up for an adventure. She loved traveling with her husband and especially cherished the cruises they took together. Sarah had a passion and special gift for gardening. She took meticulous care of her vegetable and flower gardens at her homes in Louisiana and O’Fallon. Keeping active was a priority for Sarah. She remained active even to the age of 86 by walking three miles a day, going to Silver Sneakers exercise class twice a week, and dancing her Irish jigs in her kitchen. Sarah loved caring for her family and doted on them for their entire lives. She was a very wise woman; and to her family and loved ones a confidant, counselor, mentor, spiritual advisor, moral compass, and best friend.
Sarah is survived by her children, Luke (Michelle) Stuerman of Manchester, Mo.; Tina (Steve) Buysse of O’Fallon, Mo.; Julie (Randy) Love of Pittsfield, Ill.; Ann (Kelly) Gessert of O’Fallon, Mo.; daughter-in-law Beth Stuerman of Warner Robins, Ga.; Elizabeth (Greg) Draeger of O’Fallon, Mo.; Glen (Sheila) Stuerman of O’Fallon, Mo.; and Jennifer (Jason) Fenton of O’Fallon, Mo.; all of her beloved grandchildren: Cody, Madison, Dylan, John Carter, Stephen, Mackenzie, Logan, Tiffany, Krista, Jared, Conner, Sean, Ryan, Colin, Bret, Trent, Lainey, Sydney, and Whitney; and beloved great-grandchildren, Paisley, Taylor, Braden, Ada, Kaitlyn, Mae, Kaylee, Hannah, Levi, and Linden. She is also survived by her sisters, Teresa McGuirl of Ashford, Kent, England, and Nancy Costello of Gort, County Galway, Ireland.
Her husband, Dr. Lawrence G. Stuerman; her beloved son, John Stuerman; her father and mother, Patrick and Kate Mulderrig; her brother, Michael Mulderrig; her sisters, Mary Mulderig and Helen Palmer, all died earlier.
Oh, our sweet Momma, until we meet again … Slainte!
