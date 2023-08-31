Sarah Frances Mulderig Stuerman

Sarah Frances Mulderig Stuerman, 86, of O’Fallon, Mo., died Aug. 15, 2023, surrounded by her children. Sarah was born Dec. 4, 1936, in Althbawn, Kiltimagh, County Mayo, Ireland.

Sarah came to the U.S. in 1954 at the age of 17 and lived with her Aunt Mary and Uncle John in St. Louis, Mo. Sarah and her sisters, Mary and Teresa, shared an apartment and many adventures together as young women in St. Louis. On the special night of June 28, 1958, Sarah met a handsome young man, Larry Stuerman, at a dance club in St. Louis. This night was the beginning of their beautiful love story.

