Ruth M. Love, 87, of Louisiana, Mo., died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Maple Grove Lodge nursing home in Louisiana, Mo. Services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. Burial was at the Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana, Mo. Visitation was from 4 until 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the funeral home.
Ruth was born Nov. 24, 1935, in Middletown, Mo., to John P. Wagner and Vera R. Nutter Wagner. She was married to Lindell Love on Sept. 14, 1958, in Louisiana, Mo. He died earlier on April 16, 2011.
She is survived by a son, Philip Love of Marshall, Mo., a daughter, Gail Shaw of Louisiana, Mo., a grandson, Jordan Shaw of Frankford, Mo., and nieces and nephews.
Her parents, John and Vera Wagner, and her husband, Lindell Love, all died earlier.
Ruth was a lifelong resident of Pike County, Mo., living in Bowling Green and later moving near Louisiana, Mo.. She was a graduate of Bowling Green High School with the Class of 1953. She had worked as a secretary most of her career. She was employed early on with the Pike County Missouri Extension Office, and later at the Louisiana School District as the superintendent’s secretary for about nine years. Her last employment was secretary for Philip G. Smith’s Law office for nearly 20 years, until she retired. During the time of her other jobs, she also was secretary/treasurer for the Buffalo Township Fire Protection District’s Board of Directors.
Ruth enjoyed gardening in her free time, but mostly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Jordan.
Pallbearers were Eddy Love, Dennis Raney, Gary Raney, Richard D. Rule, Jr., Jackson Jones, and Mike Love.
Memorials may be made to the Fairview Cemetery or to the donor’s choice.
