Ruth M. Love, 87, of Louisiana, Mo., died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Maple Grove Lodge nursing home in Louisiana, Mo. Services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. Burial was at the Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana, Mo. Visitation was from 4 until 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the funeral home.

Ruth was born Nov. 24, 1935, in Middletown, Mo., to John P. Wagner and Vera R. Nutter Wagner. She was married to Lindell Love on Sept. 14, 1958, in Louisiana, Mo. He died earlier on April 16, 2011.

