Ruby Loree Akers Altizer

Ruby Loree Akers Altizer, 90, died peacefully in her sleep at Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana, Mo., on June 11, 2023. Ruby had recently celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by family and friends. Her parents, Lottie and Dick Akers, her brothers Jimmy Akers of Eolia, John Frank Akers of Troy and Billy Akers of Whiteside, and her beloved husband, Jack Altizer, all died earlier. Ruby is survived by her brother, Roland Akers of Whiteside, her daughter, Tina Wendel of Bowling Green, her son, Andrew (Anne) Altizer of Marietta, Georgia, her granddaughters, Alyssa, Alana, and Zoe, her great-granddaughters, Kyla and Quinn, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Ruby was born and raised on a farm in Eolia, Mo., and graduated from Eolia High School in 1951, where she played basketball. She worked for several years as a bank teller in St. Louis before marrying Jack Altizer on May 23, 1959, in St. Clement Catholic Church. As newlyweds, Ruby and Jack lived in Bowling Green before moving to O’Fallon, Mo., and then Derby, Kan. They returned to Bowling Green in the early 1970s, where Ruby raised her children and grandchildren and lived the rest of her life.

