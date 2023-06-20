Ruby Loree Akers Altizer, 90, died peacefully in her sleep at Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana, Mo., on June 11, 2023. Ruby had recently celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by family and friends. Her parents, Lottie and Dick Akers, her brothers Jimmy Akers of Eolia, John Frank Akers of Troy and Billy Akers of Whiteside, and her beloved husband, Jack Altizer, all died earlier. Ruby is survived by her brother, Roland Akers of Whiteside, her daughter, Tina Wendel of Bowling Green, her son, Andrew (Anne) Altizer of Marietta, Georgia, her granddaughters, Alyssa, Alana, and Zoe, her great-granddaughters, Kyla and Quinn, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Ruby was born and raised on a farm in Eolia, Mo., and graduated from Eolia High School in 1951, where she played basketball. She worked for several years as a bank teller in St. Louis before marrying Jack Altizer on May 23, 1959, in St. Clement Catholic Church. As newlyweds, Ruby and Jack lived in Bowling Green before moving to O’Fallon, Mo., and then Derby, Kan. They returned to Bowling Green in the early 1970s, where Ruby raised her children and grandchildren and lived the rest of her life.
Ruby was an animal lover and thoroughly enjoyed spending time outdoors. She loved attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting events as well as visiting her many friends around town. Her main joy in life was spending time with her family. She was a great cook, preparing large quantities of delicious food at each family meal and passed down her famous homemade noodle recipe to her daughter and granddaughters. She was a member of St. Clement Church throughout her life.
A Life Celebration was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes and Crematory in Bowling Green. Visitation was on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to St. Clement Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations for the Masses are always appreciated.
