Ruby Anna Mobley

Ruby Anna (Evans) Mobley, 91, of Bowling Green, Mo., died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana, Mo.
Services were held Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Bowling Green with Pastor Jeffrey Dock officiating. Burial followed at Green Lawn Cemetery in Bowling Green. Visitation was from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at Good Shepard Lutheran Church.
Ruby was born July 1, 1931, to Lawrence T. and Vernita (Montgomery) Evans in Yuma, Colo. She was united in marriage to James (Buster) Mobley on Sept. 29, 1962, at McCune Station at the home of Clifford and Anna Mobley. He died earlier on Jan. 4, 2008.
Surviving are a sister, Bonnie Sue Lodistien or Eugene, Ore.; a nephew, Mike Lodistien; and two nieces, Andrea Lodistien and Cindy Garrett, all of Eugene, Ore.; and many great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.
Along with her husband, Ruby her father, Lawrence T. Evans; her mother, Vernita Evans; brother, Leonard Evans; a sister, Irene Beadle; and nephew, Jr. Beadle, all died earlier.
In her past-time, Ruby and her husband loved going to flea markets and garage sales. She loved playing games; such as rummy, aggravation, and Yahtzee. Ruby loved collecting coins and stamps. She also enjoyed playing slot games on her computer. Ruby and James attended the Opry in Frankford, Mo., every weekend.
Pallbearers were Kyle Hobbs, Charles Wesley Dameron, Scott Hobbs, Hunter Tolbert, Ryan Dameron, and Bob Schaver. Honorary pallbearers were Martin Dale Price, Merlin Singleton, Robert Mannahan, Joe McGlasson and Derrick Mannahan.
Memorials may be made to the Good Shepard Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.bibbveach.com.
